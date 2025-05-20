US Embassy in Colombo warns of fake social media accounts impersonating its officials

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka has warned the general public of a recent spike in social media accounts impersonating its officials based in Colombo.

Accordingly, social media users and followers of U.S. Embassy Sri Lanka’s official accounts have been urged to verify the authenticity of any account claiming to represent the Embassy or its officials, and also to avoid engaging with or rely on information from impersonator profiles.

It also notes that U.S. Embassy Consular officials will not contact individuals via social media platforms or direct message regarding U.S. visa services.