Two jailors and driver of Angunakolapelessa Prison suspended

May 20, 2025   06:09 pm

Two jailors and a prison driver attached to Angunakolapelessa Prison have been suspended pending an investigation regarding an incident where a bus belonging to the prison was parked at a location outside the Weligama town with an inmate and his family members inside on May 16.

The Prisons Media Spokesman Gamini B. Dissanayake said it was reported that the prison bus in question was parked near the Weligama railway station with an inmate. The prison officers who were guarding the bus then left the inmate in the bus and went to a shop in Weligama town to buy supplies for their personal requirements. 

The bus had then left the location a short while later, Dissanayake added, noting that it was reported that a woman and a small child were seen inside the prison bus at that time.

During the investigations carried out, it has been revealed that this bus belonged to the Angunakolapelessa Prison and that the bus had been stopped at a place outside Weligama town while returning from taking an inmate from the prison to a clinic at the Karapitiya Hospital.

It has further been revealed that the child and the woman who were inside the bus in question are family members of the inmate.

The Prisons Media Spokesman stated that further investigations are being conducted with the help of CCTV footage and intelligence officers to determine whether the prison officers had left after the family members boarded the bus.

