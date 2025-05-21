South-West monsoon sets in: Showers expected in several provinces

South-West monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island and accordingly showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (21), the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest weather forecast, the Met Department stated that fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

A few showers may occur in North-central province, it added.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.