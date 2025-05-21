Garment factory in Katunayake suddenly shuts down, leaving 1,400 workers jobless

Garment factory in Katunayake suddenly shuts down, leaving 1,400 workers jobless

May 21, 2025   06:35 am

The NEXT garment factory located within the Katunayake Free Trade Zone has reportedly shut down operations without prior notice, leaving more than 1,400 employees suddenly unemployed.

According to sources, the factory premises have been sealed off, with only security personnel currently stationed at the site.

Employees say they were given no warning or explanation, and many now remain uncertain about their future, with no clarity on compensation or alternative employment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)