Garment factory in Katunayake suddenly shuts down, leaving 1,400 workers jobless
May 21, 2025 06:35 am
The NEXT garment factory located within the Katunayake Free Trade Zone has reportedly shut down operations without prior notice, leaving more than 1,400 employees suddenly unemployed.
According to sources, the factory premises have been sealed off, with only security personnel currently stationed at the site.
Employees say they were given no warning or explanation, and many now remain uncertain about their future, with no clarity on compensation or alternative employment.