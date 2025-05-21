EPF services temporarily suspended islandwide

May 21, 2025   06:57 am

The Department of Labour has announced a temporary suspension of several key services related to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) due to urgent maintenance work on its computer database system.

According to the Commissioner General of Labour, the suspension will be in effect from May 21 to May 23, 2025, and will apply to Labour Offices across the island.

The following EPF-related services will be unavailable during this period:

- Payment of EPF Full Benefits (K Applications)

- Payment of EPF Deceased Member Benefits (L Applications)

- Payment of EPF 30% Withdrawals

- AH Registrations

- Registration of New Institutions

- Amendment of B Cards

Clients who have made prior appointments for these services via the hotline 011 2201201 will be given priority once normal operations resume, the Department of Labour said.

The Labour Department has apologized for any inconvenience caused and assures the public that services will be restored promptly after the completion of maintenance work.

For further information and updates, clients are encouraged to contact their nearest Labour Office or visit the official website of the Department of Labour.

