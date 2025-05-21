Expressway tolls can be paid using debit, credit cards from today

The general public will be able to use their debit and credit cards to pay toll fees for all expressways from today (May 21), according to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, motorists can now make card payments at exit gates along the Southern Expressway, the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway, and the Mirigama–Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway.

The service has been rolled out across 35 interchanges and 119 exit gates, marking a significant shift toward contactless and cashless transactions on Sri Lanka’s high-speed road network.

The Ministry noted that the initiative is aligned with the government’s commitment to implementing new technologies to improve public services, reduce travel time, and enhance convenience for motorists.