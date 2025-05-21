Expressway tolls can be paid using debit, credit cards from today

Expressway tolls can be paid using debit, credit cards from today

May 21, 2025   07:23 am

The general public will be able to use their debit and credit cards to pay toll fees for all expressways from today (May 21), according to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, motorists can now make card payments at exit gates along the Southern Expressway, the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway, and the Mirigama–Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway.

The service has been rolled out across 35 interchanges and 119 exit gates, marking a significant shift toward contactless and cashless transactions on Sri Lanka’s high-speed road network.

The Ministry noted that the initiative is aligned with the government’s commitment to implementing new technologies to improve public services, reduce travel time, and enhance convenience for motorists.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)