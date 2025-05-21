GMOA alleges essential drugs shortage in govt hospitals island-wide

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has raised serious concerns over an escalating shortage of essential medicines in hospitals across the country.

Speaking to the media, GMOA spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe stated that there is a critical lack of antibiotics, painkillers, and insulin, among other vital medications.

“By the end of April, the Medical Supplies Division had run out of nearly 180 types of medicines, and around 50 more were unavailable in the hospital system. This includes crucial drugs for heart disease, hypertension, and even surgical equipment. The problem is widespread, affecting both the national and regional healthcare systems,” he said.

The shortage has prompted growing alarm among medical professionals, who warn that continued disruptions in the drug supply chain could have grave consequences for patient care and hospital operations.

Meanwhile, the Joint Federation of Paramedical Professionals has announced an island-wide token strike is set to begin tomorrow (May 22) at 8.00 a.m., citing long-standing unresolved issues.

The association’s president Ravi Kumudesh stated that the protest is aimed at demanding accountability from the Minister of Health, the Public Service Commission, and the government at large.

“We have been requesting discussions on these pressing concerns for over two months, but there has been no meaningful response from the Ministry of Health. This strike is a last resort,” Kumudesh said, adding that the health authorities must bear full responsibility for the disruption.