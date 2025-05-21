Another woman nabbed over gold-plated T-56 rifle at apartment complex in Havelock Town

Another woman nabbed over gold-plated T-56 rifle at apartment complex in Havelock Town

May 21, 2025   08:51 am

Another woman has been apprehended in connection with yesterday’s incident where a 68-year-old was taken into custody by the Wellawatte Police for allegedly attempting to take a T-56 assault rifle into her home at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town.

A security officer from the complex alerted Police after noticing the woman in question removing what seems to be a gold-plated weapon from her vehicle boot.

Following an inspection, security personnel had decided to detain the woman in question along with the T-56 firearm and informed police via the ‘119’ emergency hotline.

Subsequently, officers from the Wellawatte Police arrived at the location, inspected the house, and apprehended the 68-year-old woman who was seen carrying the weapon.

The T-56 rifle, which was found in a bag, was also taken into police custody.

Following investigations, another 40-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said today.

The suspects, residents of Colombo 06 and Battaramulla, are scheduled to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (21).

Wellawatte Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

