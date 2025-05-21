11-year-old girl dies from electrocution in Welamboda

11-year-old girl dies from electrocution in Welamboda

May 21, 2025   08:54 am

An 11-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted at a residence in Kovilkanda, Welamboda, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The incident occurred last evening (May 20), police noted.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Wattappola area in Kovilkanda.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the girl had climbed onto a concrete slab of the house using a ladder. 

It is reported that electric wires had been installed on the slab in an attempt to deter and prevent toque monkeys from entering the premises.

It is believed that the girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with the wires, police added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)