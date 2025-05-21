11-year-old girl dies from electrocution in Welamboda

An 11-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted at a residence in Kovilkanda, Welamboda, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The incident occurred last evening (May 20), police noted.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Wattappola area in Kovilkanda.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the girl had climbed onto a concrete slab of the house using a ladder.

It is reported that electric wires had been installed on the slab in an attempt to deter and prevent toque monkeys from entering the premises.

It is believed that the girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with the wires, police added.