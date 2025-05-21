Sri Lankan woman held at Trichy airport while attempting to fly with forged passport

Three persons, including a Sri Lankan woman have been arrested while attempting to travel to Sri Lanka using forged passports at the Trichy International Airport on Tuesday (20).

The 36-year-old Sri Lankan woman who reached Tamil Nadu from Kilinochchi in 1998 by boat. She was residing in Ramanathapuram and later moved to Thirumayam, according to Indian media reports.

She had allegedly obtained an Indian Passport in 2019 by producing forged documents.

On Monday, while she had arrived at the Trichy airport to travel to Sri Lanka where immigration officials, after verification, found that she had used falsified documents to obtain the passport.

She was handed over to the Airport police, who arrested her. Another 52-year-old and a 49-year-old have also been arrested for attempting to fly using forged passports.

