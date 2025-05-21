Sri Lankan woman held at Trichy airport while attempting to fly with forged passport

Sri Lankan woman held at Trichy airport while attempting to fly with forged passport

May 21, 2025   09:14 am

Three persons, including a Sri Lankan woman have been arrested while attempting to travel to Sri Lanka using forged passports at the Trichy International Airport on Tuesday (20).

The 36-year-old Sri Lankan woman who reached Tamil Nadu from Kilinochchi in 1998 by boat. She was residing in Ramanathapuram and later moved to Thirumayam, according to Indian media reports.

She had allegedly obtained an Indian Passport in 2019 by producing forged documents.

On Monday, while she had arrived at the Trichy airport to travel to Sri Lanka where immigration officials, after verification, found that she had used falsified documents to obtain the passport.

She was handed over to the Airport police, who arrested her. Another 52-year-old and a 49-year-old have also been arrested for attempting to fly using forged passports.

 

-Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)