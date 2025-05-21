Internal affairs units established in state institutions to curb corruption

The Ministry of Defense has announced the establishment of internal affairs units within state institutions, in line with the 2025–2029 National Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

These units are being set up to receive inquiries and complaints related to service delivery within government institutions.

According to the Ministry, the initiative is being implemented in accordance with a circular issued by the Presidential Secretariat, following directives issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

As part of this initiative, an internal affairs unit has been established within the Ministry of Defense under the leadership of the Secretary of Defense, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha.

The primary objective of these units is to minimize corruption and promote institutional integrity.

The Ministry states that the units will be responsible for monitoring various aspects such as identifying and assessing corruption risks, and strengthening internal security arrangements.

A comprehensive report on the activities and findings of each internal affairs unit is required to be submitted annually to the Presidential Secretariat and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the statement from the Defense Ministry noted.