Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Former Indian PM

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Former Indian PM

May 21, 2025   09:48 am

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said, “On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”

Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), on this day in 1991 while campaigning at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. His son Rahul Gandhi is currently the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)