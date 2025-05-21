Ramith Rambukwella arrives at Bribery Commission

Ramith Rambukwella arrives at Bribery Commission

May 21, 2025   09:53 am

Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to record a statement.

The development comes after yesterday (20), Court granted permission to name Ramith Rambukwella as a suspect in an ongoing case related to former Minister Rambukwella.

Meanwhile, former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was further remanded until June 3. The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering submissions from both the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the defense counsel.

The former minister, who was arrested in connection with three corruption-related complaints filed by CIABOC, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials last morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)