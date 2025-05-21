Ramith Rambukwella arrives at Bribery Commission

Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to record a statement.

The development comes after yesterday (20), Court granted permission to name Ramith Rambukwella as a suspect in an ongoing case related to former Minister Rambukwella.

Meanwhile, former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was further remanded until June 3. The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering submissions from both the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the defense counsel.

The former minister, who was arrested in connection with three corruption-related complaints filed by CIABOC, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials last morning.