Gold prices in Sri Lanka have seen a notable increase once again, according to the latest market data from the Colombo Gold Centre.

As of this morning (21), the price of a ‘sovereign’ of 22-carat gold at Sea Street in Colombo 11 has increased to Rs. 245,000, marking a jump of around Rs. 4,500 from Rs. 240,500 recorded on May 14.

Similarly, the price of a sovereign of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs. 5,000, bringing it to Rs. 265,000 today.