80,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka in May

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first 18 days of May stood at 80,421, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 27,036 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 33.6%. Furthermore, 5,486 persons from the United Kingdom, 5,164 from Germany, 5,189 from China and 3,863 Bangladeshi nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of May.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 977,305 with the release of the latest figures for May.

Among them, 184,095 individuals are from India, 109,675 from Russia and 92,539 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.