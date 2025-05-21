Seven injured in accident involving three vehicles in Chilaw
May 21, 2025 11:34 am
At least seven individuals have sustained injuries in an accident involving three vehicles at the Inigodawela railway crossing on the Chilaw - Colombo main road this morning (21).
Those injured have been admitted to the Chilaw District General Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.
The accident was a result of a container truck colliding with a parked van which rammed onto a bowser at the railway crossing.
Following the accident, the Inigodawela railway crossing has been closed.
The Chilaw Police is conducting further investigations.