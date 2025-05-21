Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva has questioned the government as to why the senior most officer has not been named as the new Auditor General.

Although yesterday the Speaker of House had indicated a decision would be made on the appointment of the Auditor General, it has been learned that no final decision has been reached, MP de Silva said in Parliament this morning (21).

Dr. de Silva also alleged that the government appears to be attempting to appoint an outsider to the post, despite the presence of the most senior official currently serving in the Auditor General’s Department.

Addressing Parliament, Dr. de Silva said:

“An Auditor General has still not been appointed. When this issue was raised with the Speaker yesterday, he said the appointment would be made that same day. Now we have heard that someone submitted an application the day before yesterday. When the most senior official in the Auditor General’s Department is already in office, we must question whether the government is trying to appoint an external candidate.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the independence of the Auditor General’s office, stating:

“The Auditor General is meant to be part of an independent institution. We expect the integrity and independence of that institution to be preserved. I say this particularly in my capacity as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance.”