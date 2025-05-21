Notice issued on resumption of EPF-related services

The Department of Labour has issued a statement regarding the resumption of services related to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

According to the statement, labour offices across the island will resume accepting EPF benefit application forms from noon today (21).

Services will be resumed following the completion of urgent and essential maintenance work carried out on the EPF computer data system, the Commissioner General of Labour stated.

The Labour Department previously announced that EPF-related services would be temporarily suspended from today until 23 May.

