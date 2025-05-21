Another suspect arrested in connection with shooting incident in Mount Lavinia

May 21, 2025   01:30 pm

Another individual has been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth in a shooting incident that occurred at a junction adjacent to the Sylvester Road in Mount Lavinia earlier this month.

Police stated that investigations into the crime are being carried out by the Mount Lavinia Police Station and the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

Accordingly, last evening (20), a suspect was arrested in Odeon place, Mount Lavinia by a team of officers from the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit, along with 15 grams of the narcotics known as “ICE” (crystal methamphetamine).

The suspect is a 33-year-old resident of Auburn Place, Dehiwala.

A total of five suspects, including the shooter, have been arrested in connection with the incident thus far.

On May 5, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fatally shot a 19-year-old, a resident of Auburn Place in Dehiwala who was employed in the Solid Waste Management Division of the Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia Municipal Council (DMMC).

