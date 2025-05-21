Ramith Rambukwella arrested

Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Ramith Rambukwella appeared before CIABOC this morning (May 21) to provide a statement, following a court order issued yesterday (May 20) permitting authorities to name him as a suspect in an ongoing investigation linked to his father, the former Minister.

Meanwhile, Court yesterday remanded former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella until June 3. The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after reviewing submissions from both the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

The former minister, who was arrested in connection with three corruption-related complaints filed by CIABOC, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials yesterday.