36 arrested for engaging in illegal fishing activities

A total of 36 individuals involved in various illegal fishing activities have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Fishermen were arrested during search operations conducted by the Navy with the assistance of fisheries inspectors in sea areas of Kotuwamada, Sallikovil, Erakkandi and Elephant Island, Nandikadal, Kalladi, Point Pedro and Alampil.

During the operation, 117 unauthorized fishing nets, nine dinghies, 3,808 illegally caught sea cucumbers, data logger instruments, explosives and equipment used for light-coarse fishing were seized, according to the Navy.

The suspects along with fishing boats and unauthorized gear held in separate operations have been handed over to the Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Cod Bay, Mullaitivu, Mamunei, Point Pedro and Vakarei Fisheries Inspectors for legal action.