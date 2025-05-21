Sri Lanka reiterates importance of maintaining lasting peace in Indian Ocean region

May 21, 2025   04:37 pm

Sri Lanka has reiterated the critical importance of maintaining lasting peace in the Indian Ocean region in order to ensure sustainable development, regional security, and economic resilience.

Delivering Sri Lanka’s opening statement at the 24th Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to fostering a cohesive and inclusive region.

Minister Herath also underscored the need for collaborative action to ensure the long-term sustainability, security, and prosperity of the Indian Ocean.

As the current Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, Sri Lanka successfully hosted the 24th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers and the 27th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials from May 19 to 21, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The high-level meetings were held virtually under the overarching theme, “Sustainable Indian Ocean for Future Generations.”

