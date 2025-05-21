Court orders detention of two women arrested over gold-plated T-56 firearm

The Mount Lavinia Court today (21) ordered that the two women, arrested in connection with the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle, be detained at the Wellawatte Police Station for questioning until Friday (23).

The duo was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today.

Accordingly, Mount Lavinia Magistrate A.D. Chathurika Silva issued the order following a request made by the Wellawatte Police.