2025 Poson Festival to be held under full state patronage

The Chief incumbent of the Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya, Venerable Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Thero has expressed his gratitude to the government for its decision to hold the 2025 Poson Festival with full state patronage.

Venerable Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Thero made this remark during a discussion held today (21) at the Presidential Secretariat regarding the 2025 State Poson Festival, according to the Presidential Media Division.



The discussion was attended by Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hineeduma Sunil Senevi, and Secretary to the President Dr. Nanditha Sanath Kumaranayake, among others.