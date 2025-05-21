Water cut for several areas in Gampaha on Friday

May 21, 2025   05:20 pm

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in the Gampaha District on Friday (May 23), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to the Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela and the Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council areas and Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana, Minuwangoda and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas will be suspended from 08:30 a.m. to 06:30 p.m. on Friday, the NWSDB said.

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance activities.

