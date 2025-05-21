Türkiye detains 298 suspected ISIS members in anti-terror operations

May 21, 2025   05:24 pm

Turkish police have arrested 298 individuals suspected of ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) in a nationwide counter-terrorism operation, the country’s interior ministry announced on Wednesday.

The operations, which spanned the past two weeks, took place across 47 provinces, including major cities such as Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on the social media platform X.

The suspects are accused of being actively involved with the group, including financing ISIS and carrying out propaganda activities on its behalf, the minister said.

During the raids, police seized several unlicensed pistols, organizational documents and digital materials, he added.

Yerlikaya also shared images from the operations. “We will continue our efforts without interruption to ensure the peace and security of our citizens,” he said.

Türkiye officially designated ISIS as a terrorist organization in 2013, citing its responsibility for a series of deadly attacks in the country. Since then, Ankara has carried out counter-terrorism operations both domestically and internationally to target the group’s members and activities.

-Agencies

