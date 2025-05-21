The island-wide token strike scheduled to be launched tomorrow (22) by the Joint Council for Professions of Supplementary Medicine has been temporarily suspended.

The Joint Council in a statement said the decision to suspend the strike was made following a discussion held with the Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the association stated that services will proceed as normal tomorrow (22).

The strike had initially been planned on the grounds that, although they had been waiting for a discussion on their issues for the past two months, the Ministry of Health had not provided an opportunity for such a meeting.