Belarus, Sri Lanka intend to exchange business missions

Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Aleksandr Rogozhnik held a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation Shobini Gunasekera, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian diplomatic mission.

The parties discussed cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian affairs, touched upon the development of a legal framework and cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

“The parties confirmed readiness to hold bilateral ministerial consultations and a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation this year. Aleksandr Rogozhnik and Shobini Gunasekera agreed that these events are of particular importance in the context of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Sri Lanka, which the countries will celebrate in November of this year.

In order to promote trade and economic agenda, the heads of the diplomatic missions of Belarus and Sri Lanka in Russia agreed to consider the possibility of exchanging business missions,” the press service said.

“While discussing cooperation on the humanitarian track, Shobini Gunasekera emphasized that there are several thousand students from Sri Lanka studying in Belarus and in this regard noted the high level of education in our country, which is known far beyond its borders,” the embassy added.

Source: Belta

--Agencies