Oral public consultations on electricity tariffs to begin tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that it will begin accepting oral public comments on the second electricity tariff revision proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for 2025, starting tomorrow (May 23).

According to PUCSL Communications Director Jayanath Herath, public hearings will be held across all provinces and will continue until June 3, allowing consumers to express their views on the proposed changes.

The CEB recently submitted its latest tariff proposal for the second half of the year to the PUCSL. In a statement, CEB Media Spokesperson, Engineer Dhammika Wimalaratne, acknowledged that the proposed revision would result in an increase in electricity tariffs. However, he emphasized that the new rates would remain lower than those implemented earlier this year.

Wimalaratne further noted that despite a steady rise in the cost of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution from 2014 to 2022, electricity tariffs remained unchanged during that period. He also highlighted that the CEB has been facing increased expenses due to rising prices of fuel, coal, spare parts, and maintenance.