Puwarasamkulam OIC arrested for soliciting bribe

May 22, 2025   07:55 am

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Puwarasamkulam Police Station in Vavuniya has been arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 500,000, the Bribery Commission has confirmed.

He was apprehended while soliciting the bribe in exchange for issuing a partial decision in a land dispute.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (22), while the Bribery Commission has launched further investigations into the incident.

