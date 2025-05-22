Political parties and ind. groups requested once again to provide details of elected LG members

Political parties and ind. groups requested once again to provide details of elected LG members

May 22, 2025   08:59 am

All political parties and independent groups have been requested once again to promptly provide details of all elected members for local government bodies based on the results of the recently concluded election.

Chairman of the National Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake noted that once the relevant information is received, steps will be taken to publish the names of the elected members in the Gazette according to the respective local government bodies.

Meanwhile, Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake also stated that all candidates, political parties, and independent groups who have not submitted their income and expenditure reports related to the local government elections should submit the relevant documents before May 27.

