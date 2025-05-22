Sri Lanka marks 53 years since becoming a Republic

Today marks the 53rd Republic Day of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka became a Republic on May 22, 1972, following the adoption of a new Constitution.

Sri Lanka which has a recorded history of over 2,500 years was under British rule since 1815. Although Sri Lanka, then Ceylon gained independence on February 4, 1948, securing self-governing status, it remained a ‘Dominion’.

However, on May 22, 1972, the Republican Constitution, drafted by Sri Lankans, was passed in Parliament, replacing the Soulbury Constitution introduced by the British.

Accordingly, today is considered the day on which Sri Lanka achieved full independence from being a British colony. This is also considered one of the most significant milestones in Sri Lanka’s history.

Sri Lanka has been commemorating the Republic Day ever since however from 2009 no special events have been organized by the government or state institutions.