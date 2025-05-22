Sri Lanka marks 53 years since becoming a Republic

Sri Lanka marks 53 years since becoming a Republic

May 22, 2025   09:25 am

Today marks the 53rd Republic Day of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka became a Republic on May 22, 1972, following the adoption of a new Constitution. 

Sri Lanka which has a recorded history of over 2,500 years was under British rule since 1815. Although Sri Lanka, then Ceylon gained independence on February 4, 1948, securing self-governing status, it remained a ‘Dominion’.

However, on May 22, 1972, the Republican Constitution, drafted by Sri Lankans, was passed in Parliament, replacing the Soulbury Constitution introduced by the British.

Accordingly, today is considered the day on which Sri Lanka achieved full independence from being a British colony. This is also considered one of the most significant milestones in Sri Lanka’s history.

Sri Lanka has been commemorating the Republic Day ever since however from 2009 no special events have been organized by the government or state institutions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)