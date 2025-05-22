Mahaweli Authority Unit Manager arrested for soliciting bribe of Rs. 20,000

A unit manager of the Mahaweli Authority, who solicited a bribe of Rs. 20,000, has been arrested on bribery charges.

The arrest was made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) following a complaint lodged by a resident of Welikanda.

According to the complaint, the Mahaweli Authority had allocated a plot of land in the Athugala area to the complainant under the Ranaviru Fund to construct a house. However, since the allocated land was only 20 perches with an agricultural plot, the complainant had requested additional land.

In return, the concerned officer had allegedly solicited a bribe of Rs. 20,000 to facilitate the process of obtaining a different plot of land and assist with the approval of the land permit.

As a result, the unit manager of the Sandunpitiya office of the Mahaweli Authority’s Senapura Division was arrested by investigation officers of CIABOC yesterday (21), according to the Bribery Commission.