Lawyer arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to High Court judge

A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit messages via Messenger to a High Court judge.

Officials attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the suspect in Chilaw, according to Police Media Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police Buddhika Manatunga.

In 2022, the High Court judge had filed a complaint stating that the lawyer had sent short messages via Messenger, intending to subject her to sexual harassment.

Police then investigated the matter and informed the Attorney General’s Department.

The Attorney General had then provided instructions that the actions of the suspect would fall under charges of sexual assault and directed that legal action be taken against him.

As a result, the CID has arrested the suspect, and he is expected to be produced before court.