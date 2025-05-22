Lawyer arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to High Court judge

Lawyer arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to High Court judge

May 22, 2025   09:52 am

A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit messages via Messenger to a High Court judge.

Officials attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the suspect in Chilaw, according to Police Media Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police Buddhika Manatunga.

In 2022, the High Court judge had filed a complaint stating that the lawyer had sent short messages via Messenger, intending to subject her to sexual harassment.
Police then investigated the matter and informed the Attorney General’s Department.

The Attorney General had then provided instructions that the actions of the suspect would fall under charges of sexual assault and directed that legal action be taken against him.

As a result, the CID has arrested the suspect, and he is expected to be produced before court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)