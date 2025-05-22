Three suspects arrested in connection with shooting of LG Election candidate in Kalutara

May 22, 2025   10:17 am

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident in Kalutara involving a candidate who contested at this year’s Local Government (LG) elections for the Kalutara Municipal Council.

The shooting occurred on May 4, targeting Bandula Prasanna, a candidate representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The incident took place opposite a house in Nagoda, within the Kalutara South Police Division.

The Kalutara Crime Division has also recovered the motorcycle used by the three suspects to carry out the shooting, along with the firearm used in the shooting.

According to the investigation, one suspect was initially arrested, and upon questioning him, the other two individuals were taken into custody along with the firearm.

Further interrogations led to the discovery of six additional stolen motorcycles, which had been hidden in various locations across Payagala.

Investigations have revealed that the suspects have stolen motorcycles from multiple areas. Information has also been revealed that these motorcycles had been given to “Bombuwala Naveen,” a member of a powerful organized crime group operating in Kalutara, for various criminal activities.

The three arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

