Humanitarian aid shipment from Sri Lanka reaches Myanmar

The earthquake relief humanitarian aid donation shipment from Sri Lanka has reached Myanmar, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Yangon said in a statement.

Accordingly, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar and the staff have officially handed over the donation to the relevant officials of the government of Myanmar at the Asia World Port Terminal in Yangon.

The relief items, intended for the victims affected by the recent earthquake in Myanmar, were voluntarily collected and donated by the Amarapura and Ramanna Monastic Communities in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with a number of government institutions and well-wishers across the country, under the direction of the President, the statement noted.

Officials from the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and authorities from the Asia World Port, represented the Myanmar Government at the time of handing-over.