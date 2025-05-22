11 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home

A total of 11 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard earlier this year have returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night (22).

The fishermen, all residents of Rameswaram, had set out to sea on January 11 for a routine fishing expedition. However, they were intercepted mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Their boats were seized, and the fishermen were taken into custody, later remanded in judicial custody and lodged in local prison.

Following the arrests, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to the Indian central government for immediate intervention.

Responding to the request, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs coordinated with the Indian High Commission in Colombo to secure the fishermen’s release.

After weeks of diplomatic efforts, all 11 fishermen were released from a local prison and formally handed over to Indian authorities on May 14.

Officials from the Indian Embassy then facilitated the necessary travel documentation to ensure their safe return.