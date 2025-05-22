11 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home

11 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home

May 22, 2025   11:53 am

A total of 11 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard earlier this year have returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night (22).

The fishermen, all residents of Rameswaram, had set out to sea on January 11 for a routine fishing expedition. However, they were intercepted mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Their boats were seized, and the fishermen were taken into custody, later remanded in judicial custody and lodged in local prison.

Following the arrests, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to the Indian central government for immediate intervention.

Responding to the request, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs coordinated with the Indian High Commission in Colombo to secure the fishermen’s release.

After weeks of diplomatic efforts, all 11 fishermen were released from a local prison and formally handed over to Indian authorities on May 14.

Officials from the Indian Embassy then facilitated the necessary travel documentation to ensure their safe return.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)