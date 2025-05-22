Four arrested with Kush worth over Rs. 70mn at BIA

Four Sri Lankans have been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis with a street value of over Rs. 70 million.

A total of 7 kilograms and 150 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis had been concealed in the false bottoms of four suitcases, according to Custom officials.

The suspects include a married couple, a woman, and a man. They had reportedly purchased the drugs from Thailand and traveled to Bangalore, India, before arriving at the BIA on a flight operated by an Indian airline, Customs said.

According to Customs officials, the suspects attempted to exit through the ‘Red Channel’ at the airport.

The suspects have been identified as a 57-year-old businesswoman residing in Colombo 02, a businessman from Colombo 15, and a couple from Wellampitiya.

The suspects, along with the seized narcotics, have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the BIA for further investigation.