India’s Directorate General of Shipping, in a circular dated May 19, relaxed foul weather norms for the operation of Mechanised Sailing Vessels (MSV), or thonies, between Thoothukudi and Sri Lanka, which would allow trade operations throughout the year.

Operators say this has come as a shot in the arm for maritime trade between the two countries. Hitherto, the Merchantile Marine Department (MMD) allowed MSVs to set sail only between September and April, which is considered fair weather period.

The period from May to August is considered foul weather period and MSVs remain moored in harbour. Mechanised sailing vessel operators hope the development will help them reclaim trade with Sri Lanka, which they lost in 2008 due to multiple factors, including the war between LTTE and Lankan military, and severe competition from other operators.

“Except for a few MSVs that supplied essentials during emergencies, none had transported essential goods to Sri Lanka after 2008, “ said Lasington, secretary, Coastal mechanised sail vessel owners’ association.

Even though trade was permitted during fair weather season, Sri Lankan traders did not engage MSVs after they found other means of transport during foul weather season, he said that lifting foul weather restrictions gives them a chance to reclaim the market.

“The freight charges are a bit high for MSVs, but the cargo will be delivered in 24 hours, whereas ships take seven days as the goods are stuffed in containers and pass through Container Freight Stations”, said S Antony Michael Kishore, who is in the trade for 35 years.

Lasington said a delegation of MSV operators have planned to meet Sri Lankan traders and merchants, to solicit support. “Earlier, MSVs used to ferry iron scrap, cardboard and paper while returning from Sri Lanka. But these have been banned after the country established reprocessing plants”, said Kishore.

The Thoothukudi old harbour, which is also referred to as VOC port Zone B, can house nearly 25 MSVs, each having capacity to carry 250T - 400T cargo. Currently, they are ferrying goods to Maldives and to some Indian states including Lakshadweep islands.

Over 500 varieties of goods including onion, garlic, tamarind, turmeric, potato, salt, medicines, herbal medicines and other are exported via MSVs to nearby islands.

Source: The Indian Express

--Agencies