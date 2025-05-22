UNP announces selection criteria to name LG members

UNP announces selection criteria to name LG members

May 22, 2025   12:29 pm

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to consider only the percentage of votes received by each candidate when naming UNP representatives to local government bodies.

Accordingly, only those candidates who receive the highest percentage of votes will be qualified to be appointed to the local government bodies, representing the UNP.

Leader of the UNP Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also instructed the committee responsible for selecting UNP representatives to local government bodies not to revise the decision under any circumstances.

