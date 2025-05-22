Notice issued on Post-Retirement Declaration of assets and liabilities

Under the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) acts as the central authority for the declaration of assets and liabilities under Part II of the Act.

Accordingly, the Commission has permitted the submission of asset and liability declarations using a printed format until the declaration and verification of assets and liabilities through a centralized electronic submission system is implemented under the new Act.

The circumstances under which every person referred to in Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023, is required to make a declaration of assets and liabilities are outlined in subsections 82(1), (2), and (3) of the Act, and shall be submitted in the form prescribed by the regulations.

The relevant form in this regard has been published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2428/43 dated 20.03.2025.

The relevant gazette, circular, digital format, guidelines for its completion, and annexures have already been published on the Commission’s official website at https://www.ciaboc.gov.lk/

Accordingly, all persons required to make a “Post-Retirement Declaration” of their assets and liabilities as of March 31, 2025, should submit their declarations to the Heads of Institutions of the organizations where they last worked, on or before June 30, 2025. These individuals must submit their declarations and information to the Commission by following the instructions provided by the Heads of Institutions and completing the forms given in the relevant annexes.

In addition, the Heads of Institutions shall obtain post-retirement declarations within two years from every employee mentioned in Section 80 who retired after September 15, 2023. The post-retirement declaration for the year 2025 must be submitted by June 30, 2025.

A list of the names of officers who have provided their declarations and those who have not, should be submitted by the Heads of Institutions to the Commission in person, by email or fax on July 01, 2025. Action will be taken in accordance with Section 90 of the Act against officers who fail to submit their statements of assets and liabilities within the given time frame.