The Colombo High Court has ordered the remand of Ravindu Sandeepa, a former Police Constable attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), until the conclusion of the trial.

The constable is accused of aiding and abetting the escape of notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata”, while he was in CID custody.

The case was taken up today (22) before High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka, following a motion filed by the prosecution.

Appearing for the Attorney General, Senior State Counsel Sajith Bandara informed court that the detention orders previously issued on the suspect under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) had expired.

Accordingly, the prosecution requested that the accused be remanded under Section 15(2) of the PTA until the trial concludes.

The defense objected to the request, however, after considering the submissions, the judge granted the prosecution’s request and ordered that the suspect be remanded until the end of the trial.

The judge subsequently ordered the case be taken up once again on May 28.

At the time the case was initially filed, the suspect had absconded from court. He was later apprehended in India, repatriated to Sri Lanka, and produced before court.