Salt shipment from India delayed due to bad weather

The arrival of the imported salt shipment may be delayed by a few more days due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the state-run National Salt Company said.

A shipment of salt imported from India was scheduled to arrive in the island last night (21). The shipment consists of a total of 3,050 metric tons of salt, 250 metric tons imported by the private sector and 2,800 metric tons imported by the state-run National Salt Company.

However, the company stated that the shipment may be delayed for a few days. It also assured that stocks of salt will continue to be imported to the country in the coming days.

The Company further stated that these efforts will help alleviate the ongoing salt shortage in the market.