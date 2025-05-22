Govt committed to protecting religious and cultural heritage  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya states that the government is committed to safeguarding religious and cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending a ceremony to donate tablet computers containing electronic versions of the Tripitaka and printed Tripitaka texts to 60 university Bhikkhus, organized by the Buddha Sravaka Caring Centre in Padukka under the concept of Venerable Kurupita Dhammananda Thero, at the premises of Temple Trees.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya presented the tablets with the electronic Tripitaka to the Maha Sangha.

She stated that the current rapid technological advancements pose a challenge to the safeguarding of spiritual traditions.

However, this initiative clearly demonstrates how technology and innovation can be meaningfully utilized to teach, preserve, and promote Buddhist philosophy, the Premier said.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated:

“Initiatives such as this are profoundly timely and essential for the preservation of the Dhamma.

The Tripitaka is not merely a collection of religious texts, it forms the ethical, philosophical, and spiritual foundation of Buddhist discipline. Granting young Bhikkhus quicker access to the sacred texts strengthens intergenerational bonds within the monastic order. Moreover, it provides opportunities for studying, internalizing, and integrating the Dhamma into life while aligning to the today’s world.

The government is committed to supporting such projects and to protecting religious and cultural heritage. Supporting institutions like the Buddha Shravaka Caring Centre is considered essential for the ethical and spiritual well-being of our society.

The care, rest, protection, respect, and service provided by the Buddha Shravaka Caring Centre to ailing Bhikkhus is a prime example of the highest ideals of our nation.

I extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to this meritorious endeavor. Whether in material form or through spiritual encouragement, the support offered reflects the generosity and collective spirit of our community.”

The event was graced by the presence of Venerable Kutawatte Saranankara in Malaysia, Venerable Kadahingala Dhammarakkhita Thero, and the Maha Sangha and devotees from Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.