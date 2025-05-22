MP Lakmali Hemachandra named chair of Economic Development Oversight Committee

National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Attorney-at-Law Lakmali Hemachandra has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Economic Development and International Relations.

She was appointed the chair during the inaugural meeting of the committee held in Parliament today (22).

NPP MP Wijesiri Basnayake proposed the name of Lakmali Hemachandra for the post while it was seconded by MP Kanthasamy Prabu, the Department of Communications of Parliament said.

MPs Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, Sagarika Athauda, Nilanthi Kottahachchi and Thilina Samarakoon attended the inaugural meeting of the committee.