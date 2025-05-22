MP Lakmali Hemachandra named chair of Economic Development Oversight Committee

MP Lakmali Hemachandra named chair of Economic Development Oversight Committee

May 22, 2025   03:08 pm

National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Attorney-at-Law Lakmali Hemachandra has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Economic Development and International Relations.

She was appointed the chair during the inaugural meeting of the committee held in Parliament today (22).

NPP MP Wijesiri Basnayake proposed the name of Lakmali Hemachandra for the post while it was seconded by MP Kanthasamy Prabu, the Department of Communications of Parliament said. 

MPs Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, Sagarika Athauda, Nilanthi Kottahachchi and Thilina Samarakoon attended the inaugural meeting of the committee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)