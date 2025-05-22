Sri Lanka looks to modernize and digitize driving license for overseas use

A discussion has been held on the challenges Sri Lankan citizens face in using their driving licenses overseas—especially in Italy and other European countries—under the framework of the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

The meeting held on Wednesday (21), chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, brought together Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, the Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe, the Director General of the Europe Division Sugeeshwara Gunaratne, and senior officials from the Highways Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In a post on Facebook, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the officials reviewed key concerns, including issues arising from incompatible license formats and varying recognition standards across countries during the meeting.

The discussion emphasized the need to modernize and digitize our licensing system, ensuring international compatibility and ease of verification, he added, highlighting that this collaborative effort marks a lucrative opportunity to enhance compliance, promote digital transformation, and remove practical barriers for Sri Lankan diaspora, especially migrant workers.

“We are committed to pursuing practical, technology-driven solutions that protect the rights of our citizens and reflect Sri Lanka’s commitment to global standards,” Hemachandra noted.