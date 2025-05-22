Puwarasamkulam OIC remanded over bribery charge

Puwarasamkulam OIC remanded over bribery charge

May 22, 2025   04:08 pm

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Puwarasamkulam Police Station in Vavuniya, who was arrested and produced before the court on charges of soliciting a bribe, has been remanded until 27 May.

The suspect, who was arrested on allegations of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 500,000, was produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (22), after which the remand order was issued.

However, due to security reasons, a decision has been taken to transfer him to the Jaffna Prison.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

Harsha accuses govt of attempting to name an outsider as Auditor General (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)