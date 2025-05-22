Puwarasamkulam OIC remanded over bribery charge

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Puwarasamkulam Police Station in Vavuniya, who was arrested and produced before the court on charges of soliciting a bribe, has been remanded until 27 May.

The suspect, who was arrested on allegations of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 500,000, was produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (22), after which the remand order was issued.

However, due to security reasons, a decision has been taken to transfer him to the Jaffna Prison.