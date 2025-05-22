No risk of new COVID variant spreading in Sri Lanka  Health Secretary

There is no risk of a new ‘COVID-19’ variant spreading in Sri Lanka, and therefore there is no need for unnecessary fear, according to Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

The Secretary of the Health Ministry made this assertion in a press release, based on data from the Epidemiology Unit.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe noted that although media reports indicated an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in several Asian countries in recent weeks, it could be due to various factors, including the inability to manage the disease.

Taking that into account, the Ministry of Health has intensified its preparedness at the national level and taken necessary steps to protect the public health sector, the statement added.

The statement notes that the ‘Integrated Respiratory Surveillance’, which involves testing clinical samples for COVID-19, continues uninterrupted in selected hospitals across the country.

According to that surveillance, no significant increase in COVID-19 cases is currently observed, Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirmed.

Additionally, the statement mentions that a laboratory surveillance system is actively in place to identify potential future epidemic situations in Sri Lanka.

While increases in respiratory illnesses—including influenza and COVID-19—may occur from time to time, the current risk to the general public remains low, according to the Secretary of the Health Ministry.

However, Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasises the importance of paying special attention to high-risk groups, such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic illnesses.

Dr. Jasinghe further stressed that basic hygiene practices and respiratory etiquette—such as frequent washing of hands and covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing—should be consistently followed.

To face any potential epidemic conditions, the Ministry of Health has ensured the readiness of the hospital system as well, the statement further highlighted.

Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Mass Media Dr. Anil Jasinghe urged the general public to pay attention only to officially released information, as health authorities remain vigilant regarding any changes in the COVID-19 situation over time.