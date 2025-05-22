A special workshop to brief Ministry Secretaries on the Government’s Digital Economy Strategy and its implementation was held today (22) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The session focused on the government’s latest digital economic strategies and their implementation, along with discussions regarding the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into public sector functions, the President Media Division (PMD) said.

Extensive dialogue took place on how to achieve the Government’s digital economy targets, with emphasis on using digitalization to enhance the efficiency of public services and to eliminate waste and corruption, according to the PMD.

Secretary to the Prime Minister G.P. Saputhanthri, Senior Advisor to the President on Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage and Secretaries of various Ministries were present at the event, it added.

--PMD