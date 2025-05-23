Ven. Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero arrested

The Chief Incumbent of Sri Mangalarama Viharaya in Batticaloa, Ven. Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero has been arrested by police following an incident of disorderly conduct at the Ampara Police Station.

The arrest took place after the Thero reportedly created a disturbance at the police station premises in protest of a prior arrest where the police had allegedly transported a suspect’s two children in a three-wheeler in an unsafe manner.

Further investigations into the incident are underway, police said.